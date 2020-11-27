Mitsui Fudosan to spend 120.5 billion yen on Tokyo Dome tender offer

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said on Friday it would pay 120.5 billion yen ($1.16 billion) to acquire ballpark operator Tokyo Dome Corp which has been under fire by a foreign activist.

Mitsui Fudosan, part of the Mitsui group of companies, aims to acquire all shares of Tokyo Dome through a tender offer (TOB), it said in a statement, adding Tokyo Dome will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Mitsui Fudosan will pay 1,300 yen per Tokyo Dome share in the TOB, according to the statement. The price amounted to a premium of 44.9% to Thursday’s closing price.

Mitsui Fudosan’s shares closed up 1.9% on Friday, while Tokyo Dome shares were up 16.7% at the day’s upper price limit.