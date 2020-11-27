UPDATE 2-Mitsui Fudosan to discuss bid for Tokyo Dome, helps push back activist

(Adds context and background)

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said it will discuss a plan to acquire ballpark operator Tokyo Dome Corp at a board meeting on Friday, in a deal that would reportedly top 100 billion yen ($960 million).

The possible tender offer bid comes after Tokyo Dome became a target for corporate activism, with Hong Kong-based fund Oasis Management, its top shareholder, calling for the removal of board members and changes to the company’s operations.

In separate statements, Mitsui Fudosan and Tokyo Dome said they would promptly announce any final decision on the bid, which was first reported by Bloomberg late on Thursday.

At Thursday’s closing share price of 897 yen, Tokyo Dome has a market capitalisation of about 86 billion yen. Bloomberg reported that Mitsui Fudosan’s bid, with a partner, would top 100 billon yen with a premium.

Oasis Management has called for a special shareholders’ meeting to remove three board members, including President Tsutomu Nagaoka.

The fund has argued that Tokyo Dome was not making the best use of the prime location of its stadium, as well as the hotel and theme park in the complex. The company is due to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Dec. 17.

Oasis could not immediately be reached for comment.

Yomiuri Shimbun, the owner of the Tokyo Giants baseball team, is also planning to join the bid, Bloomberg reported, citing an unamed source.

Yomiuri Shimbun declined to comment. ($1 = 104.2200 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Takashi Umekawa; editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Pullin)