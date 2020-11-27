UPDATE 3-Mitsui Fudosan to discuss bid for Tokyo Dome amid activist pressure

(Adds share price move, analyst comment)

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said it will discuss a plan to acquire ballpark operator Tokyo Dome Corp at a board meeting on Friday, in a deal that would reportedly top 100 billion yen ($960 million).

The possible tender offer bid comes after Tokyo Dome became a target for corporate activism, with Hong Kong-based fund Oasis Management, its top shareholder, calling for the removal of board members and changes to the company’s operations.

Mitsui Fudosan’s shares rose as much as 3.2% in the morning session in Tokyo, while Tokyo Dome shares were untraded with glut of buy orders at the day’s upper price limit.

“Tokyo Dome must have thought Mitsui Fudosan is a better partner while it was under fire by a foreign activist, as Mitsui is a famous Japanese group and is unlikely to hit hard on the company,” said Ichiro Kurihara, a director of Tachibana Securities.

In separate statements, Mitsui Fudosan and Tokyo Dome said they would promptly announce any final decision on the bid, which was first reported by Bloomberg late on Thursday.

At Thursday’s closing share price of 897 yen, Tokyo Dome has a market capitalisation of about 86 billion yen. Bloomberg reported that Mitsui Fudosan’s bid, with a partner, would top 100 billon yen with a premium.

Oasis Management has called for a special shareholders’ meeting to remove three board members, including President Tsutomu Nagaoka.

The fund has argued that Tokyo Dome was not making the best use of the prime location of its stadium, as well as the hotel and theme park in the complex. The company is due to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Dec. 17.

Oasis declined to comment.

Yomiuri Shimbun, the owner of the Tokyo Giants baseball team, is also planning to join the bid, Bloomberg reported, citing an unamed source.

Yomiuri Shimbun also declined to comment. ($1 = 104.2200 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Takashi Umekawa; editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Pullin)