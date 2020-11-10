Tokyo Dome says to hold shareholder meeting to vote on activist proposal

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tokyo Dome Corp, owner of the home stadium for Japan’s popular Yomiuri Giants baseball club, said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on a proposal from an activist fund.

The meeting will be held on Dec. 17, it said in a statement.

Tokyo Dome said last month it had received a request for the meeting from Hong Kong-based fund Oasis Management, which is seeking to remove three board members including President Tsutomu Nagaoka.

Oasis has been asking Tokyo Dome to improve its management of the Tokyo Dome stadium as well as the hotel and theme park in the complex, saying the company was not making the best use of the location of those facilities. (Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)