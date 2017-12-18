Tokyo Gas to invest $89 mln over 10 years in venture firms

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Gas Co:

* Says it launched two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United States to invest about 10 billion yen ($89 million) over 10 years in venture companies and energy-related venture capital funds and to conduct open collaboration with new technologies

* Says the two units, established in the state of California, are to bring long-term commitment in the company’s efforts to create next-generation energy businesses in the coming years ($1 = 112.6400 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)