A Tokyo 2020 Olympics' volunteer registers her sample at a saliva samples collection point for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) PCR tests, in Miyagi Stadium, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sendai, the capital city of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 259.

The government has extended a state of emergency here in the capital and expanded it to neighbouring prefectures.