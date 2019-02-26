Company News
February 26, 2019 / 9:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Homebuilder Toll Brothers reports 16 pct rise in revenue

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a nearly 16 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as a decline in mortgage rates rekindled demand for its homes.

The company’s net income fell to $112.1 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $132.1 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a benefit related to the U.S. tax reform.

Revenue rose to $1.36 billion from $1.18 billion.

Reporting by Rachit Vats and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below