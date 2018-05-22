CORRECTED-Homebuilder Toll Brothers reports 17 pct jump in quarterly revenue

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income ‘fell’, not ‘rose’)

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported on Tuesday a 17.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its homes despite rising home-loan rates.

The company’s net income fell to $111.8 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $124.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.36 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)