FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 22, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Homebuilder Toll Brothers reports 17 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income ‘fell’, not ‘rose’)

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported on Tuesday a 17.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its homes despite rising home-loan rates.

The company’s net income fell to $111.8 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $124.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.36 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.