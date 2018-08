Aug 21 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc’s quarterly profit rose 30 percent, the U.S. luxury home builder said on Tuesday, as stronger housing demand helped it sell more homes at higher prices.

Net income rose to $193.3 million or $1.26 per share in the third quarter ended July 31, from $148.6 million or 87 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 27.3 percent to $1.91 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)