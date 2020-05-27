Company News
May 27, 2020 / 8:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers scraps 2020 forecast on COVID-19 woes

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc on Wednesday withdrew its full-year forecast and warned it would not provide such guidance for the foreseeable future due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s net income fell to $75.7 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $129.3 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9.8% to $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below