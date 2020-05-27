Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers scraps 2020 forecast on COVID-19 woes

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc on Wednesday withdrew its full-year forecast and warned it would not provide such guidance for the foreseeable future due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s net income fell to $75.7 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $129.3 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9.8% to $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)