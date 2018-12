Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly profit rose 62.1 percent, as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company’s net income rose to $311 million, or $2.08 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $191.9 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21.1 percent to $2.46 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)