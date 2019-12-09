UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers beats profit estimates, forecasts upbeat home deliveries

(Compares with estimates, adds details, share movement)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Monday and forecast first-quarter 2020 home deliveries above estimates.

The housing market, the most sensitive to interest rates, has perked up in recent months, benefiting from the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy easing, which has pushed down mortgage rates from last year’s multi-year highs.

Toll expects home deliveries for the first quarter between 1,650 and 1,850 units, while analysts were estimating 1,595 units.

The company sold 2,672 homes in the fourth quarter, down from 2,710 a year ago, while orders rose 18.4%.

However, it sold 624 units in the southern region, comprising Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, compared to 449 units a year ago.

Net income fell to $202.3 million, or $1.41 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $311 million, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.1% to $2.38 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

The company’s shares were up 1.32% at $41.43 after the bell. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K L; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)