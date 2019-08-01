Toll Brothers defeats lawsuit over soil remediation patent

A federal judge in New Jersey on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by a Pennsylvania soil remediation company accusing home builder Toll Brothers of infringing a patent for a method of cleaning up soil contamination.

The remediation company, CBA Environmental Services, alleged that Toll Brothers and three companies it hired willfully infringed its patent to remediate the site of a New Jersey housing development, but U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton said CBA failed to show that Toll controlled enough details of the remediation work to make it liable for patent infringement.

