April 17, 2018 / 9:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

TomTom expects value of automotive deals to fall in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 17 (Reuters) - Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom expects the value of possible deals in the automotive industry to fall this year, Chief Executive Harrold Goddijn told shareholders at their annual meeting on Tuesday.

“We think the total value of potential customers will be lower than in 2017,” Goddijn said. “What I can’t say is which contracts we think we can win.”

Goddijn also said it was not possible to forecast the order intake for 2018.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

