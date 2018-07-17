TomTom beats Q2 estimates, raises full year outlook

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch digital mapping company TomTom on Wednesday reported better-than-expected core earnings in the second quarter and raised its full-year sales outlook.

TomTom reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 63 million euros ($74 million), up from 50 million euros in the same period a year earlier. A company-published poll of analysts forecast the figure at 47 million euros.

TomTom increased its full year sales forecast to 825 million euros, from 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)