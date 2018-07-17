FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Communications Equipment
July 17, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

TomTom beats Q2 estimates, raises full year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch digital mapping company TomTom on Wednesday reported better-than-expected core earnings in the second quarter and raised its full-year sales outlook.

TomTom reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 63 million euros ($74 million), up from 50 million euros in the same period a year earlier. A company-published poll of analysts forecast the figure at 47 million euros.

TomTom increased its full year sales forecast to 825 million euros, from 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.