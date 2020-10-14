TomTom beats third-quarter forecasts, boosted by strong auto sales

(Reuters) - Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom reported on Wednesday third-quarter core earnings above analysts’ expectations, helped by growth in its automotive business.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.9 million euros ($4.58 million), compared to 15.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts polled by the company had estimated an EBITDA of 1 million euros.

TomTom also announced the extension of its maps and traffic supply contract with Uber.

($1=0.8516 euros)