TomTom posts Q1 results above estimates, wins two HD map deals

April 17 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital maps firm TomTom reported on Wednesday a 14 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, beating analysts expectations.

“We had a good start of the year, winning the first two available HD map deals, which gives us an early position in this growth market” said CEO Harold Goddijn in the statement.

First-quarter revenue reached 169.5 million euros ($192 million), above a consensus of 157 million euros from analysts polled by the company.