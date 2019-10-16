Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2019 / 5:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TomTom Q3 core earnings beat analyst expectations

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom reported on Wednesday third-quarter core earnings above analysts’ expectations and reiterated its outlook.

The Amsterdam-based company, which is moving away from selling devices to software as a service (SaaS), reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 15.9 million euros ($17.54 million), compared to 43.8 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts in a poll compiled by the company had expected an EBITDA of 8 million euros. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Charles Regnier; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

