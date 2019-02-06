Communications Equipment
February 6, 2019 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

TomTom Q4 beats analyst expectations

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dutch digital map maker TomTom on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analysts’ expectations.

The company, which agreed to sell its Telematics fleet management unit to Bridgestone for $1 billion in January, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 43.6 million euros ($49.65 million), compared to 38 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts polled for the company had expected an EBITDA of 36 million euros. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below