TomTom Q4 beats analyst expectations

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dutch digital map maker TomTom on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analysts’ expectations.

The company, which agreed to sell its Telematics fleet management unit to Bridgestone for $1 billion in January, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 43.6 million euros ($49.65 million), compared to 38 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts polled for the company had expected an EBITDA of 36 million euros. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)