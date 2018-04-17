UPDATE 1-Navigation firm TomTom posts higher Q1 core earnings, beats estimate

(Updates with 2018 forecast, background and details)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, April 17 (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation and mapping company, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings, despite a decline in sales.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 43 million euros ($53.25 million), compared with average expectations of 34 million euros in a company-published poll, unchanged from the first quarter of 2017.

Sales dropped by 10 percent to 192 million euros as the company’s personal navigation device (PND) business continued to shrink.

The results are “solid” and the company’s sales to carmakers rose by 42 percent to 78 million euros, TomTom CEO-founder Harold Goddijn said in a statement.

The company, however, expects its overall 2018 sales to drop to 800 million euros from 903 million euros in 2017, as PND popularity fades.

The Dutch company sees itself as a provider of navigation and mapping technologies that will play an important role in assisted driving and self-driving cars. Though TomTom competes with Google and HERE, it has signed partnerships with Germany’s Bosch and China’s Baidu, among others.

In March, Reuters reported that TomTom has engaged Deutsche Bank to help seek a buyer for some or all of the company. After initially denying it, TomTom said it has not mandated an advisor for a sale of the whole company.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares are down 5.5 percent at 7.80 euros.

TomTom’s annual shareholders’ meeting is scheduled for later in the day.