Securities trading in South African sugar producer Tongaat suspended

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - Trading in South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s securities on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange was suspended on Monday after a delay in the publishing of its financial statements and a review into past financial practices, the company said.

Tongaat, which has operations in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, said last month its 2018 results could face a potential hit of up to 4.5 billion rand ($306.38 million) following a review of its accounting practices.

