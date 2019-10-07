South Africa's Tongaat mulls sale of assets, rights issue

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it is considering the possible sale of assets, a possible equity capital raise or a combination thereof in order to reduce the group’s debt.

Tongaat, which said in April it would restate financial information after a formal review revealed certain accounting practices that needed to be re-examined, also said debt restructuring talks with South African and Mozambican debt providers are progressing well. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Chris Reese)