Sugar producer Tongaat warns of potential hit to 2018 results

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s said on Friday its 2018 results could face a potential hit of up to 4.5 billion rand ($306.38 million) following a review of its accounting practices.

Tongaat, which has operations in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, said in March that newly appointed CEO Gavin Hudson was conducting the review and that it had revealed past accounting practices that might require remedial action.

On Friday, Tongaat said it estimated a reduction in the amount reflected in the company’s equity as at April 1 2018 to be between 3.5 billion rand and 4.5 billion rand. The company also said the impact was still being determined.

Tongaat said its financial results for 2019 would include restated prior financial information and would be delayed and only released by October 2019.

Tongaat’s shares were nearly 9% lower by 1310 GMT.

Tongaat, whose net debt stood at 7.754 billion rand as of Sept. 30, 2018, said in February it had entered into discussions with its lenders.

The company appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers in March to review its accounting practices. ($1 = 14.6875 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)