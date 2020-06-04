S.Africa's Barloworld hits hurdle over Tongaat's starch business deal

June 4 (Reuters) - South African equipment maker Barloworld Ltd said on Thursday it was unable to reach an agreement with Tongaat Hulett over a condition set during the signing of an acquisition deal for the sugar producer’s starch business.

In February, Tongaat agreed to sell the business to Barloworld for 5.35 billion rand ($290.70 million), including debt, subject to certain conditions including that no “material adverse changes” must occur after the signing of the agreement that could affect the business.