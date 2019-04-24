South Africa's Tongaat to restate prior results after review

April 24 (Reuters) - South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Wednesday it expects to restate prior financial information, after a review showed some accounting practices that might require remedial action.

“The implementation of a turnaround plan resetting the financial and commercial priorities, streamlining and rationalising businesses, and revitalising the executive leadership team has commenced,” the company said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)