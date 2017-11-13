FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Tongaat Hulett HY profit rises 5 percent
Sections
Featured
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 13, 2017 / 5:25 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

South Africa's Tongaat Hulett HY profit rises 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tongaat Hulett reported a 5 percent rise in half-year profit on Monday boosted by recovered production after a two-year drought and income from land sales.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Sept. 30 were 573.8 cents per share compared with 546.7 for the same period the previous years.

HEPS, which strips out one-off items, is the main profit measure in South Africa. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.