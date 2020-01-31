South Africa's Tongaat posts smaller interim loss

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa sugar producer Tongaat Hulett on Friday reported a narrowing of its interim loss thanks to an improved performance in Zimbabwe and Mozambique despite subdued sales in its home market.

Tongaat, which has operations in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, said headline loss per share for the six month period ending September, 30 came in at 235 cents in the year, compared with a loss 322 cents in the restated figures for the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Shri Navaratnam)