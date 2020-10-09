Scottish Power to supply Tonik Energy customers - UK's Ofgem

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday it has appointed gas and electricity company Scottish Power to take on supplying defunct firm Tonik Energy’s 130,000 domestic customers from Saturday.

Ofgem said that supplies would continue as normal as the switch to Scottish Power takes place, with all outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both current and former domestic customers of Tonik, to be honoured. (bit.ly/2GFVypA)

Earlier this month, the regulator said seven small British energy suppliers, including Tonik, owed it 34 million pounds ($44.18 million) and urged them to pay up by Oct. 31. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)