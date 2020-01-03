Too soon to block California ban on drugmakers’ pay-for-delay deals – judge

A federal judge in California allowed the state’s groundbreaking ban on “pay-for-delay” deals between brand-name and generic-drug manufacturers to go into effect on Jan. 1, even as a trade group for the generics seeks to establish that the measure is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley in Sacramento said the Association for Accessible Medicine is unlikely to prevail on its claim that the law is invalid as written and that it is too soon to say whether it will be applied in an unconstitutional manner.

