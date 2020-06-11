Malaysia's Top Glove Q3 profit jumps over 360% as sales shoot up during pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd posted a 366% jump in third-quarter net profit amid “unparalleled growth” in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The world’s largest glove maker recorded a net profit of 347.9 million ringgit ($81.90 million) for the three-month period ended May 31, versus 74.7 million ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 42% to 1.69 billion ringgit.

The company said it was “its most outstanding performance yet” in its 29-year history. ($1 = 4.2480 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee)