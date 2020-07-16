U.S. Customs places detention order on imports of goods made by Malaysia's Top Glove

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has enforced a detention order on subsidiaries of the world’s largest medical glove maker Top Glove Corp Bhd, an action intended to halt importation of goods from companies suspected of using forced labour.

The CBP website showed Top Glove Sdn Bhd and TG Medical Sdn Bhd were placed on its list on Wednesday but there was no statement explaining the action.

Top Glove did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a query reached CBP outside its office hours. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)