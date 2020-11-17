Malaysia's Top Glove Corp shares tumble after strict lockdown on worker dormitories

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Top Glove Corp Bhd fell as much as 9.72% in early trade on Tuesday, as the company seeks clarity on strict lockdown on worker dormitories where COVID-19 cases are rising.

Malaysia’s security ministry on Monday tightened movement curbs in an area where Top Glove worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings of workers and residents. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)