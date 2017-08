DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Topaz Marine said it plans to offer senior bonds worth up to $375 million with a five-year maturity.

The company, which specialises in offshore vessel support solutions, also announced on Wednesday a tender offer for its existing $350 million 8.625 percent senior notes due in 2018.

The tender offer is conditional on the issuance of the new senior notes, it said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)