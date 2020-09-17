Malaysia's Top Glove quarterly profit soars on virus-driven demand

FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL reported a multifold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates, on strong global demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The world’s top glove maker posted its highest-ever net profit of 1.29 billion ringgit ($311.37 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with 74.2 million ringgit a year ago, surpassing the 349.2 million ringgit analyst estimate from a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 161% year-on-year to 3.11 billion ringgit.

Glove demand remains at a “supernormal level”, Top Glove said in a statement, estimating demand to grow 25% next year and 15% post-pandemic.

The firm said the protective gear would still be required when a vaccine becomes available.

The firm has also earmarked 8 billion ringgit for capital expenditure over the next six years.

($1 = 4.1430 ringgit)