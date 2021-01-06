UK's Topps Tiles warns of hit to sales from new lockdown

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Topps Tiles Plc warned on Wednesday that the new lockdown in England, which has shut the tile retailer’s stores for browsing, is expected to hit sales and margins.

The company, which has over 340 stores nationwide, also said its retail like-for-like sales rose 19.9% in the 13 weeks ended Dec 26, helped by demand from professional fitters and homeowners. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)