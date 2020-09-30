Topps Tiles sees full-year revenue drop on muted commercial demand recovery

Sept 30 (Reuters) - British tile retailer Topps Tiles Plc said on Wednesday it expects a 12% drop in full-year revenue, owing to a slower recovery in commercial demand caused by coronavirus-led disruptions.

Topps’ said it expected to post “modest” level of profit for the 52 weeks ended Sept. 26, with retail like-for-like revenues in the period down by 12.5% from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)