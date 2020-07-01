Topps Tiles weekly sales improve as stores reopen

July 1 (Reuters) - British tile retailer Topps Tiles said on Wednesday its weekly sales towards the end of June were ahead of its revised expectations, as it sped up the pace of store reopenings following the coronavirus lockdowns.

While third-quarter sales were down 53% year-on-year for the third quarter, average sales per week improved to 3.9 million pounds in the final week of June when all stores reopened from 0.8 million pounds in April at the peak of the lockdowns. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)