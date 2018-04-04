UK's Topps Tiles Q2 sales dip on colder weather, softer market

April 4 (Reuters) - British flooring retailer Topps Tiles said comparable sales in the second quarter were down 2.2 percent, dragged by a weaker underlying market and the impact of adverse weather in the two months through March.

Trading in the second quarter has seen a slowdown from levels reported in the first, the tile supplier said on Wednesday as it reported a 0.6 percent increase in comparable sales for the 26 weeks to March 31.

The company blamed short-term weather factors in late February and March and the timing of an earlier Easter for an around 1.6 percent reduction in second-quarter like-for-like sales.

However, total revenues for the 26-week period rose 2.62 percent to 109.4 million pounds ($153.90 million). ($1 = 0.7108 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)