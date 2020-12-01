UK's Topps Tiles posts 78% drop in profit on virus-led closures

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British retailer Topps Tiles on Tuesday posted a 78% slide in full-year profit and did not propose a final dividend as coronavirus restrictions prompted the company to close stores temporarily in the third quarter.

The company’s adjusted profit before tax slumped to 3.6 million pounds ($4.82 million) for the 52 weeks ended Sept. 26 from 16 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7472 pounds) (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)