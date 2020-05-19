UK's Topps Tiles says on improving trend as stores emerge from lockdown

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British tile and wood flooring retailer Topps Tiles said on Tuesday the coronavirus lockdown had a material impact on trading during April but the gradual re-opening of stores was generating an improving trend.

The firm expects to have 250 stores fully opened by end of May, with the remaining 100 stores open by the end of June.

For the half year to March 28, Topps reported an 85% fall in adjusted pretax profit to 1.2 million pounds ($1.5 million), reflecting a tough trading environment even before the pandemic hit. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)