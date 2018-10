Oct 3 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations, as trading in the fourth quarter improved, the company said on Wednesday.

Comparable sales rose 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 29, Topps Tiles said. Like-for-like revenue in the previous quarter declined 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)