FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Toshiba shares surge on report that auditor to sign off on results
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 7, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 5 days ago

Toshiba shares surge on report that auditor to sign off on results

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's auditor will sign off on its financial results for the year ended March, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday, sending shares in the embattled conglomerate up over 9 percent.

Toshiba's auditor, Pricewaterhouse Coopers Aarata, will issue a so-called "unqualified opinion" or a "qualified opinion" by a bourse-imposed deadline on Thursday, the daily said, without citing sources.

Such a move would help Toshiba close its books and lessen the risk of a delisting.

Representatives for Pricewaterhouse Coopers Aarata and Toshiba declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.