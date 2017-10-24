FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba says considering measures in case chip unit sale uncompleted by March
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 3:11 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Toshiba says considering measures in case chip unit sale uncompleted by March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chiba, JAPAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is considering various measures in case it will not be able to complete the $18 billion sale of its prized chip unit by the end of March, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The sale, which still needs to clear antitrust reviews, needs to close by the end of the financial year in March or it will likely report negative net worth, or liabilities exceeding assets, for a second year running. If it does, that could trigger an automatic delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

“We must think about various measures in accordance with changes in circumstances,” Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa said at an extraordinary general meeting. “Nothing has been decided, but it’s true that we are considering potential measures.”

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.