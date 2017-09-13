FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba shares down after Reuters reports it favours Bain group for chip sale
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 12:15 AM / in a month

Toshiba shares down after Reuters reports it favours Bain group for chip sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp fell more than 1 percent in early Wednesday trading after Reuters reported it now favours a group led by Bain Capital LP and SK Hynix Inc to buy its prized semiconductor business.

In the latest twist in the $18 billion sale process, Toshiba now hopes to reach agreement with the Bain group by next week, two people briefed on the matter said.

The Japanese conglomerate, which needs to sell the chip business to plug a huge hole in its finances, had been trying to seal a deal with its business partner Western Digital Corp , but failed to bridge key gaps, they said.

Toshiba shares were down 1.2 percent at 327.0 yen as of 2407 GMT. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.