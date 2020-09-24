Mizuho Trust says found 22,848 voting forms uncounted in 371 clients

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The trust banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Thursday it had found 22,848 voting forms were uncounted at 371 clients, following on the heels of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank’s disclosure of uncounted votes.

Mizuho Trust and Banking said in a statement that no annual general meeting results would change after recalculation.

The trust bank will hold a telephone conference at 6:30 pm JST (0930 GMT) on this matter. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)