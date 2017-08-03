FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba stops blocking Western Digital access to chip JV databases
August 3, 2017

Toshiba stops blocking Western Digital access to chip JV databases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Thursday said it had stopped blocking Western Digital Corp from accessing databases at their memory chip joint venture (JV).

The step comes after the California Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled in favour of Western Digital, effectively asking Toshiba to give Western Digital’s employees access to shared databases and chip samples at their JV in Japan.

The two are at loggerheads over a planned sale of Toshiba’s chip unit, which is crucial for the firm to plug a multi-billion-dollar balance sheet hole left by the collapse of its U.S. nuclear business. Western Digital says any deal would require its consent.

Toshiba first shut out Western Digital in late June as tensions around the sale escalated. It temporarily suspended the lockout in July following a restraining order by the Superior Court of California, but reimplemented it a week later as its petition for an appeal was accepted. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

