Power outage partially halts Toshiba Memory's chip plant

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Toshiba Memory Corp, the world’s No. 2 producer of NAND flash memory chips, said on Friday production at its plant in central Japan has been partially suspended for nearly a week since a brief power outage last Saturday.

A Toshiba Memory spokeswoman declined to comment when the plant would resume full operations and to what extent its production has been affected.

Toshiba Memory, owned 40% by Toshiba Corp, is in the process of going public.

The plant suspension is also affecting Western Digital Corp , Toshiba Memory’s joint venture partner, but a spokeswoman for the U.S. data storage device maker declined to comment on the impact on its business.

It usually takes days to resume operations at a chip plant, as all equipment needs to be tested.