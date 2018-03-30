FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Toshiba says unable to meet end-March deadline for sale of chip unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Friday it would not be able to complete an $18 billion deal to sell its prized chip unit by an agreed deadline at the end of March, as it had not received anti-monopoly approval from China.

The company said in a statement that it aims to finalise the deal as soon as possible.

Failure to meet the deadline gives Toshiba the option of walking away from the sale of the world’s No. 2 producer of NAND chips without penalty - a move that some investors have urged it to consider. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

