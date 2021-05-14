Toshiba unit confirms hacked in May; blames DarkSide

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba in Chiba, Japan, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) -Toshiba Tec France Imaging System said on Friday that DarkSide, the hacking group blamed for crippling a major U.S. pipeline company, had targeted it in a ransomware attack during the night of May 4.

The unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp said in a statement that only a minimal amount of work data was lost during the cyberattack and no leaks of data had been detected. It said it had put protective measures in place immediately after the attack.

Toshiba Tec France Imaging System also said its teams remained mobilised to deal with the situation.

Other French companies hit by cyberattacks this year include champagne company Laurent Perrier, boat maker Beneteau, and camping and van equipment maker Trigano.